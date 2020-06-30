In an article in the Friday, June 26, 2020, edition of the Bristol Herald Courier headlined “Bristol Virginia School Board to lead conversation about schools’ names,” referring to Stonewall Jackson Elementary and Washington-Lee Elementary, Bristol Virginia Superintendent Keith Perrigan made the following statement: “I’ve had zero community input about it either way. I’ve not had folks calling to say it’s a travesty those schools still have those names, and I’ve not had anybody call and say we love those names, we ought to keep them.”
So I have to ask, why, in a community already stressed by COVID-19 restrictions, low employment and near poverty-level incomes, is it necessary to begin, where it is sure to become a divisive argument in an environment where none existed?
