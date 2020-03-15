I stopped by the farm to check on Billy Bob. He was out by the barn, eating a Snickers bar and feeding his hogs. Billy Bob is a Bernie Sanders supporter, and I was wearing my MAGA cap. Things were bound to get a bit testy.
“The Russians are coming to re-elect Trump,” he yelled. “Millions of Russians! I heard it on the TV.”
I’ve heard it too. All the liberal nuts are whining, “The Russians are coming! The Russians are coming!” That’s nonsense. If nine million Russians fly into JFK, someone’s bound to notice, and it’ll be all over the news.
Joe Biden, Democratic candidate for president, says guns have killed 150 million Americans since 2007. If what Biden said is true, half the people in America are dead and don’t know it! And why doesn’t the FBI know who shot and killed all those people? Something doesn’t add up. Uncle Joe is lying, or crazy, or stoned out of his gourd.
And I hate it when politicians talk about “free stuff.” If it’s free, just run out and get it and hand it out. But don’t start stealing money from the rest of us to pay for all the “free” stuff you promised the voters.
But back to Billy Bob. He was still whining and moaning about the Russians. I told him to pour a little apple cider vinegar into a glass of water, drink it morning and night, and it would keep the Russians from sleeping in his hayloft.
It’s OK. The apple cider vinegar will do him good, and I guarantee there won’t be any Russians sleeping in his barn.
God bless America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.