More than two decades ago, an article in this paper caught my eye. It was titled “Water water everywhere” and was in regard to the high costs of public water here in our region. If you are lucky enough in this day and time to have a well that produces clean water, count yourself very lucky because most groundwater is contaminated with fecal coli forms or undesirable contaminants. There is, in fact, water everywhere, but none to drink.
Outside the city, some people are victims (yes, an accurate title) of what we will call “rural utilities.” Mostly unregulated, they charge whatever they feel like charging for water and you will pay it or do without water. They can explode your underground water lines with high-pressure air and dirt, leaving you holding the bag for expensive leaks and repairs. They can fill your water heater with dirt, stop up your faucets and showerheads with grit and sand and again, you can do nothing but accept it. Finally, you can complain and ask for an adjustment for the hundreds of dollars worth of water that ran into the ground, but in the end, they will greedily refuse to acknowledge any fault. It almost makes being annexed by the city a beautiful dream.
This makes me worry for people that cannot afford a leak. In just a month, a bill for water can run into many hundreds of dollars and many just don’t have that kind of cash just lying around. Also, there should be a set of rules set into law that prevent rural utilities from taking advantage of customers. Let’s face it, pipes burst and there is no way to know if or when it happens. We are blessed with water and nobody should have to be a victim because of it. Maybe it is time to ask our legislators to step in and do some “regulating?”
