This letter is in response to Jennifer Rubin’s opinion column (Bristol Herald Courier, March 28, 2020, “Don’t torture yourself with the clown show”) She writes, “In the era of social distancing, rising unemployment and constant anxiety, I strongly recommend you not watch President Donald Trump’s daily press appearances. They will infuriate and sadden you.”
At the end of her misguided opinion, she writes, “So do yourself a favor, tune out the White House and look to competent leadership wherever you can find it.”
Does Jennifer Rubin honestly think that during this widespread pandemic, where we have limited social contact, social distancing, quarantined in our homes, unable to socialize anywhere, and possibly die from this virus, that we should tune off our TVs, which would enable us to learn and get medical advice from President Trump’s world renown medical experts (Dr. Anthony Fauci, etc.) regarding how to protect ourselves from COVID-19? Is she kidding me?
Would anyone with any common sense advise us to cut off media information at this critical time? Regardless of how one feels about any president, to tune out media information on how to protect ourselves and give us valuable updating information is ludicrous. Does anyone think Jennifer Rubin follows her own advice and turns off the daily press briefings? I don’t think so. Yet she is recommending that to us. Her last sentence holds true with a slight alteration — these articles written by misguided journalists do “infuriate and sadden” me!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.