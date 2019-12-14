I know and understand that Rep. Phil Roe supports the president. But more important, he swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States.
He has a solemn duty to do that, regardless of the political party of the president. Therefore, Rep. Roe must vote for impeachment.
To vote against impeachment is a dereliction of his sworn duty. A vote against impeachment undermines the integrity of our upcoming presidential election, and it makes the power of Congress subordinate to the power of the president. Our Constitution provides for three EQUAL branches of government.
Trump is the first president in our nation’s history to refuse to comply with subpoenas from Congress. If he gets a pass for this, then NO president from here on out will have to comply with Congressional oversight, and we will no longer have three equal branches of government. Congress will effectively be rendered powerless over anything any president ever does.
If Rep. Roe votes against impeachment, he will be sending a clear and resounding message that the president is above the law, not just this president but every president for as long as our country lasts.
