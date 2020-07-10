In Charlie Robinson’s letter in the June 30 edition of the Bristol Herald Courier, he says his imaginary friend “Billy Bob” doesn’t know why he hates Trump. The majority of Americans and most of the rest of the world despise Trump. Most of the people in other countries alternate between laughing at the U.S. under Trump, or even worse, pitying us. The U.S. under Trump has become one of the Banana Republics we used to mock and laugh at. In three years, the U.S. has gone from being the most admired country in the world to being an object of ridicule and pity.
The story (alternative fact) Robinson tells about Joe Biden coming to take your guns is older than the fairy tales Republicans tell about Saint Reagan. No one can tell you of any incident where the government has actually taken someone’s guns. Yet according to Republicans, everyone since Jimmy Carter has been coming to take our guns. Will pea-brains like Mr. Robinson’s imaginary friend “Jim Bob” ever realize they are being conned?
In the fairy tale “The Boy Who Cried Wolf,” after the boy lied twice about the wolf coming, the villagers stopped buying the lie. Republicans have been milking the story about the Democrats coming for your guns for at least four decades. And the Republican base, the people Trump calls “the poorly educated,” is still buying it. Which leads to the conclusion that people in fairy tales were a lot smarter than the Republican base.
