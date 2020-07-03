This is about Charlie Robinson’s letter on June 29 and his fictional liberal friend Billy Bob. Mr. Robinson is entitled to his opinions about “liberals” and to think they are stupid and gullible. Moreover, I like the use of humor to make points, especially when they are controversial.
But everything has its limits and I suggest the Herald Courier went too far in publishing this letter. Why? Mr. Robinson imagined urging his liberal friend to vote for Donald Trump by telling him something that wasn’t true. The friend falls for Mr. Robinson’s ruse, votes for Trump and Mr. Robinson closes by saying: “Ain’t life good! God bless America.”
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife who run Facebook are being loudly criticized in the national media for similar activity on their social media platform — making money from deceitful postings, some total lies that are harmful to our nation’s security.
While Mr. Robinson’s tale is not a national threat, it does promote deceitful conduct in the marketplace of ideas, which is harmful to democracy. And your newspaper knows full well that outrageous missives like this are good for readership and thus your bottom line.
In the future, I hope you will use better judgment.
