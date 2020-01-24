So, the rights to bear arms and to peacefully assemble in support of the Second Amendment are “God-given” rights? That’s what Sen. Todd Pillion says right there in the Bristol Herald Courier and there on the senator’s website, too.
God-given rights? Adam was given the right to name every living creature in the second chapter of Genesis, but I was surprised to learn from the senator that God had taken a position on the Second Amendment. When I could find no authority for that it occurred to me, surely Sen. Pillion must have meant that the Lord communicated these rights directly to him while in prayer!
Well, I pray, too. I pray that the supporters of the Second Amendment read District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 U.S. 570 (2008). In that Supreme Court decision, Justice Scalia states that the rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment are not unlimited. Heller, he stated, should not cast doubt on reasonable laws “… imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.” Further, Scalia emphasized that the sorts of weapons protected by the Second Amendment are those in common use back in 1791 when the Second Amendment was ratified. See Heller decision, pages 54-55. Hopefully, God can let us know, directly or through Sen. Pillion, if bump stocks, AR-15’s and high-capacity assault rifle magazines were in common use back in 1791.
And, for heaven’s sake, hunters and gun lovers across this great land were deeply embarrassed to see all those folks wearing forest camouflage while demonstrating on the Capitol grounds in Richmond this past Monday. PLEASE! If you are hunting deer with your AR-15 at the Capitol and you want to be camouflaged, you should wear a dark suit and a wool overcoat. PLEASE!
