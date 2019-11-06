After the recent spate of mass public violence in the U.S. this past summer, the Democrats just repeated the familiar mantras of “gun control” and “background checks.” That is only skimming the surface of the problem. The real problem is that people have murder in their hearts in the first place.

Ever since the Supreme Court took prayer and Bible reading out of the public schools in 1962, we have had declining achievement in schools, increasing school violence and increasing violence in the population. What do you expect, after 60 years of children who were not taught right from wrong, or the Ten Commandments? Have they ever heard “thou shalt not kill?”

Well, I have a mantra for us: "Restore school prayer and Bible reading.” I feel that the churches in the U.S. are failing to provide spiritual and secular leadership in this regard.

From the beginning, they should have protested the removal of school prayer, and all this time, they should have clamored vociferously for its restoration. How can we sacrifice so blithely the lives and souls of generations of children?

Christians, let us start anew and work together toward this worthy end, for the future of our country and for the glory of God.

