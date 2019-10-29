Dear Republican Party,
I am so disappointed in you! You led me to believe you were the party of integrity, truth and morality. I believed you. Thank you for opening my eyes and showing me who you really are. The postcard you sent out about Dr. Starla Kiser to the people of Southwest Virginia shows your blatant disregard for the truth. Did you decide to say she has California values because it fits a narrative you want people to believe? Surely you and your candidate realize Harvard is not located in California. By the way, values are not determined by where you live; they are determined by how you are raised and the choices you make in life. Why leave off the endorsement of the UMWA when listing her other union endorsements? Her views on guns, abortion and the Green New Deal, all lies. Do you think the people of Southwest Virginia are stupid? We are smarter than you think. I know you have a candidate that does not have a lot to offer besides name recognition, but do you have to lie in order to get people to vote for him? Check out Starla’s website, www.kiserfordelegate.com, for the TRUTH on how she stands on all the issues.
Here are a few facts about Will Wampler III. Before moving to Southwest Virginia to run for office, he worked for McGuire Woods — Ballad’s top lobbying firm. Ballad Health lawyers and lobbyists, including multiple McGuire Woods employees, donated thousands of dollars to Wampler’s campaign. This is a verifiable fact. Go to vpap.org to see for yourself who has donated to each candidate. This information is relevant to this campaign because health care is a key concern of our citizens. Dr. Starla Kiser will stand up for the people of Southwest Virginia.
Republican Party, here is some truth!
