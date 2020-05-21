Throughout the year, I have been in dialogue with U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) and his office to discuss Extreme Risk Protection Orders, commonly known as Red Flag Laws. He opposed the bill citing a citizen’s constitutional right to liberty and due process. However, the ERPO bill does protect a citizen’s right to due process similarly to the existing civil commitment law in Virginia. An individual that is unable to commit themselves to a mental hospital when they are a danger to themselves or others can be detained for 48 hours before a hearing. This is similar to the confiscation of a firearm that causes a threat under the ERPO bill. In fact, isn’t the detainment of one’s person a worse infringement on their liberty? When a firearm is detained one’s person is free, but when one’s person is detained that is the ultimate infringement on liberty. Furthermore, the law has to keep in mind a balance of interests. If someone yells “fire” in a crowded movie theatre, the law balances the interest of the person wanting to shout “fire” and the people in the movie theatre who are in danger of being trampled in a panic. In the case of ERPOs, the law balances the interest of a person wanting to have a gun and the interest of a person wanting to keep their life that is threatened by that gun. The victims of gun violence have a right to life and liberty. With the recent rise in gun sales during this pandemic, Rep. Morgan Griffith has a responsibility to ensure that people are protected from gun violence as everyone is stuck at home. The Virginia governor just signed a Red Flag Bill into law. I hope that Rep. Griffith will follow that example on the federal level.
Your View: Rep. Morgan Griffith has duty to ensure right to life, safety as much as liberty to own guns
- By Clare Carter | Emory, Virginia
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.