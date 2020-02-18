On Tuesday, Feb. 11, a letter was published in the newspaper stating that Jim McGlothlin should spend his millions to help those suffering from black lung disease, since he earned his fortune off the backs of coal miners. Woodrow McGlothlin and son James W. McGlothlin ran United Coal Co., a Southwest Virginia-based mining enterprise before selling the company to a wealthy Ukrainian. McGlothlin’s net worth is over $700 million. The basic black lung benefit is now $153.10 a month for a miner or widow and may rise to $306.10 if there are three or more dependents. I agree with the view that our city should not be involved with McGlothlin’s casino. Black lung rates have skyrocketed to an all-time high. In 2019, an excise tax on coal companies to fund federal black lung benefits was cut in half.
Putting regional decisions in the hands of wealthy individuals who haven’t made an effort to correct disabling conditions they incurred upon miners is a big problem. Bristol needs an economic stimulus, but we need to do something responsible and sustainable and be sure that we are trusting the right players. McGlothlin already messed up too many sets of lungs, and the only way to redeem him would be if he allocated the majority of his funds toward black lung benefits. The current amount he pays is trivial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.