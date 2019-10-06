It dawned on me this morning that I am sometimes consumed in trying to change peoples’ minds. I’ve come to the conclusion that I am wasting my time. It could be about racism, reparations, illegal immigration, the building of a border wall, pro-life versus abortion, socialism versus capitalism, women’s rights, climate change, the minimum wage, gun control, free speech, the right to change your gender, to demand the use of pronouns when I acknowledge your presence, the list goes on and on. I think to myself how can so few totally disagree with everything that I believe in. Well, today’s the day where I no longer will debate, banter back and forth or get involved with communicating with others that totally disagree with me on every issue.
I think to myself, what is going on in the minds of these people. Well, I no longer will even entertain that thought. It is what it is and it is bigger than me. If it has anything to do with the hatred for President Trump and the love for Obama or Hillary, or the Democratic Party, your day will soon come and all of your wishes will come true. If Elizabeth Warren wins, all of us common people will be on the same page. Your seven acres and my three acres will soon be equalized to five acres apiece. And as time goes by we both might have to give a little more for those in need.
