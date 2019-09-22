I was eating a meatloaf sandwich when it hit me. I need a mule! You may not know it, but you need a mule. Mules aren’t just for us rednecks anymore.
Why buy a mule? Well, the 2020 election is coming up. If Trump loses, a trainload of socialists will be warming their butts in the White House, and we’re in a world of hurt.
The Green New Deal is the latest socialist idea. They intend to do away with cars and planes, and anything that runs on gas or oil, and shoot every cow that moves. And they’re mean enough to do it. There goes my pickup truck, my John Deere mower and my meatloaf sandwich. I’ll hide my mule in the woods.
Without tractors or trucks, farmers can’t grow food. Grocery shelves will be empty within hours. In Walmart and other stores, there will be fistfights, stabbings, hair pulling and eye gouging, as hundreds of people grab for the last can of pork and beans.
Some places will ban mule riding inside their store, and you’ll hear people yelling, “You hold the mule, Big Daddy, and I’ll push and shove my way over to the black eyed peas!”
But killing our cows is the worst. Without cows to eat it, or mowers to mow it, grass will grow as tall as a young sycamore. Kids and dogs will get lost in the tall grass. When fall arrives, the grass will become dry and brown and dangerous. Then, as sure as God made little green apples, some idiot will flip a lighted cigarette into the dry grass and the entire country will go up in smoke. But a fast-stepping mule can stay ahead of the grass fires. Just grab the reins and hang on for dear life. Run, mule, run!
Friends, don’t ever vote for a socialist. Those people can screw up a two-car funeral.
God bless America.
