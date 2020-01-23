I must say that I was very proud of the Queen, Queen Elizabeth II, when she wished Prince Harry and Meghan Markle well on their new venture. Harry and Meghan want to step down as senior royals and live part time in Canada. Oh, that saying, “you don’t know what you’re missing until you lose it,” might just come around and bite them in the future.

Now I wonder if the 93-year-old Queen can give us helicopter moms a little advice on how to extricate the over 18-year-old sloths living under our roofs. Just wondering.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments