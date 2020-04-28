Do these protesters not realize people are dying by the thousands every day from this virus? I know we need to reopen our country, but not with risking more lives. I put my faith in Jesus Christ my savior, and he will provide for us until this is over. He also has given us a brain to use and make the right decisions during this pandemic. We should use common sense and do what our governor wants. He’s just trying to save people. I guess these protesters haven’t had family or friends to die from this. Well, do your protests and infect more people with your stupid decisions. And someone you know and love could die just because you feel your rights are being denied.
I chose not to work during this outbreak because my family is more important to me, and I could be a carrier of this virus and infect people I worked with. Stay home, people, and use the resources our state has provided for us to get help. We’re all making adjustments and giving up things we used to have — not only a normal life but seeing our families or eating like we used to. Quit being stupid and do what makes sense, or keep being stupid and kill more people by spreading this virus. Could you imagine if we hadn’t been staying home how many more people would have died? Maybe you will see things differently when someone you love dies from this — just because you want to be back to normal before we should.
