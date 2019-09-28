After reading today’s article regarding the Washington County, Virginia, Board of Supervisors proposal for the courthouse, there is a solution which hasn’t been examined yet. Directly across Court Street from the old courthouse is a substantial property with as many as 25 parking spaces and several historic buildings that will be auctioned this coming Saturday. Either through the auction process or using eminent domain, the county could acquire that property to house administrative offices and perhaps storage of documents while providing additional parking. That would leave a number of possibilities for that block of Court Street, such as creating a pedestrian mall and parking lot or creating a one-way street with head-on parking to increase available spaces. The buildings being auctioned have been empty for months, and, while they would need renovation for courthouse offices, it would be an investment in Main Street, Abingdon, which, along with the Barter Theatre and nearby Creeper Trail, is the main draw for town tourism. A potential win-win.

