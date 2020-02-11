I would like to comment on the potential casino in Bristol.

I appreciate the generous contributions James McGlothlin has made to VMFA, VCU, William and Mary, Mission Mountain School and others. He has created monuments to himself and his wife.

Apparently McGlothlin has a net worth of $700 million-plus, so a couple hundred million for a casino is “peanuts.” Much of his millions were accumulated from the coal industry (United Coal). I suggest he support the miners with black lung and assist with miner reeducation going forward.

The casino is not a philanthropic project. The argument of “more jobs” rings hollow since most of the jobs would be low wage. Casino gambling tends to take money from folks who can least afford to spend frivolously.

Tax revenue may be offset by the expenses for support and health care of the disadvantaged. Coal barons are not models of good stewardship for resources — human, environmental or economic.

Thank you for your consideration.

