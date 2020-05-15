In a recent interview with the Bristol Herald Courier, Michael Pollard states, “he (sic) did not follow up on the needed local charter changes — the provisions specific to a casino were passed by the council, but removed by the Senate, and he did not realize this until too late. This leaves us currently with code that forbids all gambling and does not allow for a referendum of the voters.” Based on Mr. Pollard’s statement, I believe he is referring to the addition of referendum language City Council requested the General Assembly to add to our Charter in December 2018. However, state law grants localities the authority to hold a referendum on the casino. The requested Charter change is a moot point as state law will now allow the referendum.
The City’s Charter states in § 2.06, “The City shall have the power to adopt ordinances not in conflict with the general laws of the Commonwealth for the preservation of safety, health, peace, good order, comfort, convenience, morals and welfare of its inhabitants including without limitation: (1) To provide for the prevention of vice, drunkenness, immorality, riots, disturbances, disorderly assemblages, the suppression of houses of ill fame and gambling places, the prevention of lewd and disorderly conduct or exhibitions; and the prevention of conduct and of speech dangerous to the public.” This specific provision of the Charter gives the City the authority to regulate the previously mentioned items. The Charter language does not outlaw gambling; it just gives the City the authority to regulate it.
City Ordinance 62-1 references Virginia statutory criminal law and states “The following sections of the Code of Virginia, as amended, repealed, reenacted or recodified from time to time, are hereby adopted as a part of this section as if set out at length herein…” Specifically, city ordinance 62-1(17) references the illegal gambling section of the Code of Virginia § 18.2-325 through §18.2-340. A new law which becomes effective on July 1, 2020, will exempt certain gaming operations and nothing in this article shall be construed to make it illegal to participate in any casino gaming operation conducted in accordance with Chapter 41 (§ 58.1-4100 et seq.) of Title 58.1. (See Va. Code § 18.2-345.5). Chapter 41 of Title 58.1 allows for casino gaming in Bristol upon an affirmative vote by city residents at a referendum on November 3, 2020.
Mr. Pollard is wrong about his analysis of the City Charter and ordinances. In a previous conversation with Mr. Pollard and another conversation with his campaign manager, I advised them both to come to me and ask questions and obtain factual responses they may have about City matters. Neither one has reached out to me to get clarity on this specific subject or any subject for that matter. As Mr. Pollard points out, public relations is important to the city as we look to future growth and development. The spread of misinformation does not do the City any good (especially from a potential elected official) nor does it move the City forward in a productive manner. Citizens deserve to have factual information in order to make their own informed decisions. I am always willing to provide factual information to our citizens.
