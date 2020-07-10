I write concerning your recent front-page article on ex-Sen. Bill Carrico’s on-air musing about how the calling of “public service” may lead to campaign for governor. As I understand it, the ex-senator might hope to ride the non-existent issue of “defunding the police” straight into the Governor’s Mansion.
Before anyone hops into the ex-senator’s patrol car, they might want to consider his actual stance on the real issue of Medicaid expansion. In 2018, Carrico voted against expanding Medicaid to some 400,000 Virginians lacking medical insurance. Unlike some Republican delegates and his fellow Republican Sen. Ben Chafin, the ex-senator exercised neither courage nor compassion by adopting the orthodox Trumpian line of the Affordable Care Act, i.e., Obamacare, deserved to be extinguished not expanded. In the midst of a pandemic, the ex-senator’s “experience” denying needed help to those who have since benefited from the expansion he opposed should not be forgotten.
