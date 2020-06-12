Hello, I am an 18-year-old resident of Bristol Tennessee. I have processed a lot of thoughts during these recent protests. I have decided to start an organization to bring change to this community and further. My organization is “Making Black Lives Matter.” My website can be found here: https://makingblm.com/. I have some current members, and hope to gain more support to reach our goals. We will work with the local politicians and local police departments to help bring systematic change to our police departments and justice systems. I hope to have your support!

