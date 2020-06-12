Hello, I am an 18-year-old resident of Bristol Tennessee. I have processed a lot of thoughts during these recent protests. I have decided to start an organization to bring change to this community and further. My organization is “Making Black Lives Matter.” My website can be found here: https://makingblm.com/. I have some current members, and hope to gain more support to reach our goals. We will work with the local politicians and local police departments to help bring systematic change to our police departments and justice systems. I hope to have your support!
Your View: Please support ‘Making Black Lives Matter’
- By Trevor Lee | Bristol, Tennessee
-
-
- 0
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Social media post leads to Abingdon police chief’s retirement
-
Watch Now: Woman, 37, recovering from stroke she had two weeks after giving birth
-
Barter bringing live theater to Moonlite Drive-in
-
Man charged in fatal Bristol stabbing said he thought he used a pencil
-
PREP WRESTLING: Travis Fiser has continued winning tradition at Grundy, has found home in coalfields of Southwest Virginia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.