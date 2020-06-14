Where’s our leader? We have a clown. With Trump at the helm, we’re all pulled down.
He’s been sending immigrants away; if you’re born here, you may be OK.
What Pandemic? Don’t need to hurry! “We’ve got control!” No need to worry!
Epidemiologist, scientists and docs, Reporters too! Al of them he mocks.
He can take Blacks’ lives away; If you’re white, you can be OK.
Some protesting? Let blood spill! “Open Fire!’ Shoot to kill!
Trump’s demand: lock-step loyalty. He doesn’t tolerate a divergent view.
We need a leader, a leader for all; together we stand, or together we fall!
