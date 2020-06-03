We are living with an illness that has killed millions across the world since its origin. This illness has caused us to distance ourselves from groups, forced us to cut off communication and has deprived us from meaningful experiences with others. I, however, am not referring to COVID-19. I am addressing a much more powerful illness that has plagued humankind for centuries, and this illness is ignorance.
Currently, many people around the nation are risking their safety, and even their lives, to protest inequality, injustice and immorality. However, their efforts will be in vain if we are not ready to listen to their protests, reflect on our own beliefs and recognize where our own ignorance has misguided us.
I hope that during this unsettling time, you will join me in a movement to reevaluate our own actions and beliefs and what role we may have played in contributing to a system that is rooted in fear and misunderstanding.
Join me to have the courage to ask questions. Ask yourself what role ignorance has played in your actions toward others. Ask how you can educate yourself, your friends and your family and help regain peace through understanding.
Join me to have an open heart to accept the answers. Once we question our own beliefs and actions, we may not want to accept the necessity of change. Keep an open heart to acknowledge our lack of knowledge and confront change with peace and understanding.
“The evil that is in the world always comes of ignorance ... the most incorrigible vice being that of an ignorance that fancies it knows everything and therefore claims for itself the right to kill. There can be no true goodness, nor true love, without the utmost clear-sightedness.” — Albert Camus, The Plague
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.