There is so much at stake in this election to determine who the best candidate to serve us is. What distinguishes Del. Todd Pillion, running for state Senate, and Del. Jeff Campbell, who is running for reelection, is what they have accomplished as delegates in the General Assembly, compared to what their opponents have to offer.

Del. Todd Pillion and Del. Jeff Campbell are fiscal conservatives who have either supported or been a co-sponsor on many bills that passed this year in the House of Delegates. For examples, the felony larceny statute of $200 was increased to $500. Offenders still will face serious consequences but will not be labeled a felon nor have long terms in jail/prison — saving taxpayers significant expense of incarceration. They also passed a new $15 million in broadband funding; helped pass the rural school funding supplement and new at-risk funding for our schools, plus new investments and public-private partnerships to foster economic and workforce development specifically in Southwest Virginia.

Other successes this year: Del. Pillion and Del. Campbell worked to stop suspending driver’s licenses because of unpaid fines or fees so no one’s ability to get to work will prevent them from earning wages to pay those fees. They both helped Virginia taxpayers receive the recent rebate checks by passing one of the biggest tax reforms in Virginia history. This included a 50% standard deduction increase on state tax forms. They also voted on a bipartisan bill freezing college tuitions.

Both of these state legislators have supported and are pro-life, pro-family, pro-religious freedom, pro-Second Amendment and pro-right-to-work, which prevents forcing someone to pay union dues to keep a job.

On Nov. 5, vote for Dels. Todd Pillion for Senate and Jeff Campbell, who understand Virginians want fiscally responsible representation in Richmond.

