In response to the murder of a young black man two weeks ago, some people have tried to invalidate the victim, George Floyd. This is a common technique used to shift attention from the perpetrators of a crime.
When an elderly man was knocked down and severely injured at a protest march, without any supporting evidence, someone said, “Maybe he was a member of a terrorist organization.”
When my cousin was attacked and her husband and brother were shot at a service station when traveling from Illinois to Alabama, someone said, “She must have done something to attract the shooter.”
This is called “Invalidating the victim!” There was no excuse for the attack and the shooting. And there was no excuse for the murder of George Floyd. We are all aware of incidents of racial discrimination. It’s time to stop making excuses for those who commit the attacks by invalidating the victims. It’s time to show love to all our neighbors.
A bad cop killed him. Why was he even approached by cops? On meth selling meth and trying to cash a counterfeit 20 dollar bill at a black owned business. Four wrongs do not make it right. Like Chris Rock says, If you don't want trouble with the cops, "obey the law."
