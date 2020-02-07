You can dislike President Donald Trump all you want but to act disrespectful in front of the world on TV was not a good move for Nancy Pelosi. It was obvious to us watching the State of the Union Address on Tuesday night that the Speaker of the House was very uncomfortable during the entire address. Looking all around, fingering through the papers in front of her instead of being respectful while President Trump was talking gave us Americans an inside peek into the true behavior of how a Speaker of the House should not behave. The icing on the cake was when she tore up the papers that the speech was written on and tossed them onto her desk as she got ready to depart. You can only image what President Trump has been dealing with for the past three years. A grown woman in her 70s acting out like a child was my take away from all of this. Lord help us if this behavior is the norm in the swamp.
Your View: Pelosi’s disrespect was a bad move for her
- By Ken Spangler | Blountville, Tennessee
