I am disappointed that passenger rail service won’t be coming to this part of Southwest Virginia. It would be beneficial for the region to have access to the Amtrak system. It would bring in tourists and help local businesses. It would reduce traffic on I-81, and you wouldn’t have to go to Roanoke or West Virginia to catch the train.
I read that it would take Norfolk Southern $30 million (unless I read it wrong) to make the upgrades to handle passenger service. Why can’t Virginia and Tennessee chip in and help offset the cost to Norfolk Southern, as it would help both Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee?
I really do believe that people would use the train if they had access to one. The closest Amtrak stations are in Roanoke, Virginia, Prince, West Virginia and Hinton, West Virginia — all places over 100 miles away. Maybe we will have passenger rail service at some point in the future. It is a service that we should have.
