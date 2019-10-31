Some of the opinion letters of the last few months say that you should only vote for candidates with an (R) by their name. When someone tells me to vote only for the party and disregard everything else, I must stop and take notice. When this happens, everything becomes about party, and the lines between right and wrong get blurred. If we put party before character, whether (D) or (R), we do our community, state and nation a disservice. Because our country is the wealthiest and most powerful on this planet, we do the world a disservice. We need people who can work together and compromise to find solutions. We need leaders who have exceptional character and resolve. This is how we became the greatest nation.
Dr. Starla Kiser, at the ripe old age of 35, knows what it means to grow up on a farm in rural Southwest Virginia, what it means to practice medicine in Boston, Africa, India, Chicago and Norton. She has been on the ground and seen it with her own eyes, worked with people of all colors and religions. This young woman earned her position with hard work and determination. She chose to return here to practice medicine because she cares about the people here. These experiences and life choices are the foundation of good character. They indicate a work ethic that will serve us well in the Virginia Legislature.
If someone is telling me to bring the turmoil, distrust and name-calling going on in national politics down to the state and local races, I say, no, thank you. I will put my trust and vote in what I see with my own eyes and know in my own heart.
