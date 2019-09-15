I am concerned. The town of Abingdon had two lawsuits filed against it (recently) by two professional employees for “discrimination.” The mayor says it’s all about money. It may be, but what is the culture in the town government that allows this to happen? Is any training given by the town to its newly elected officials about discrimination? Is the town attorney watching to be sure the elected officials are not opening the town up for litigation?

Someone needs to investigate the culture. Could that be the job of the Herald Courier? Outside consultant? Will the insurance company negotiate a settlement to these lawsuits and pay the cost of defense attorney fees? Just how much? All of it? Or is there a sizeable deductible? Will the money come from the general budget? Will the insurance company pay all of the costs? Will the town request higher taxes to cover higher employee insurance liability premium payments? And if successful, these lawsuits will only encourage others to hop on the gravy train.

