Who would have thought a poem written for children by Eugene Field in the late 1800s could be applied to the political row going on between the Republican and Democratic parties? Go on your computer or iPhone and bring up “The Duel” by Field. Substitute “elephant” and “ass” for “dog” or “cat.” If the childish politics keep it up, they might do the country a favor.

That’s the way I see it.

