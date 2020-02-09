I would say I’m glad I don’t have to live with Lamar Alexander’s and Marsha Blackburn’s votes proclaiming Donald John Trump innocent of both charges brought against him in the Senate impeachment “trial,” but I do have to live with them.
More important, my 8-year-old granddaughters have to live with them.
They will grow up in a country where the President is free to do whatever she/he wants, where Congress is an ineffectual prop for the president with no checks and balances, where they will never know which country is responsible for their meaningless elections, where the Constitution is merely an old piece of paper and the oldest democracy in the world just another piece of history.
I will have to live with their votes; my granddaughters will have to live with their votes.
We have to live with their votes, but we don’t have to look at ourselves in the mirror every day knowing the vote was ours and ours alone.
Thank God for that.
