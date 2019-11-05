Over the past 10 years or so, there has been talk of building a new school in Bristol, Virginia. Our children deserve the best. However, over the last few years, many meetings hardly are about our children except in statistics and segregation talks. Our children are much more than those things. They are a blessing from God and our responsibility to raise to the best of our abilities, to take care of them and keep them safe. God didn’t shed his blood for poor, rich or a specific color. He shed blood for all of us.
When you have a school board that brings these things up toward our children, it’s very disturbing, regardless of whether it comes from the state level or not. Every plan that discusses a new building has just been thrown together, or so it seems.
There were a lot of tweaks made with the Van Pelt site and still a lot of unanswered questions. Now the Washington-Lee site is the perfect spot.
With all the inconsistencies, the untold and untruths, what are we expected to believe? From past to present, when is the School Board truly going to take the responsibilities of their job seriously? They have failed at taking care of our structures and making sure all children are taken care of. Being on the School Board should be something one would be proud of, not take advantage of. They are our future, and regardless of zip code or color, they are all equally made and uniquely beautiful. Not to be used for self-benefit.
The right time is now to stop kicking around the can and start caring for our kids and the schools in our communities.
