My momma always told me that STUPID is as STUPID does.
The city of Bristol, Virginia cannot afford to build a new school at the cost of $18.5 million (called lease).
The city is already paying on the landfill, out of the city revenues, along with the golf course.
The city increased my garbage pick up to $33 a month. (This should be included in our city taxes as a benefit of owning property in Bristol, Virginia). My leaves and grass pickup have been laying at the curb for over a month. The city of Bristol, Virginia is currently strapped in debt for close to $100 million.
I totally resent the fact that as a property owner in the city of Bristol, Virginia and the fact of the location for the proposed school will affect the already high traffic through my residence and neighborhood. The police department advise that they are unable to work radar in our subdivision because there is no safe place to park their cruisers!
I further totally resent the fact that I was not given my right to vote on the obligation incurred to consider a new school!
This has already been the problem incurred with the city of Bristol, Virginia being in a bankrupt status!
Has anyone looked at the streets and unsafe conditions on King Mill Pike? As well as other streets?
I have always supported my hometown of Bristol, Virginia. I personally feel that with this decision being made that I can no longer do so. This totally confirms what my mama told me about being stupid!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.