At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, I reread “The Plague,” a 1940s novel by Albert Camus. It is a heavy read, and I do not recommend it for most folks in these dark days.
That said, there is an enlightening exchange about halfway into the book. In an Algerian town under quarantine, Dr. Rieux, the narrator, says that “the only means of fighting a plague is — common decency.” By this, he means doing the right thing; taking care of each other.
It appears that what has actually worked in the response to COVID-19 has been just that. With no vaccine and no effective treatment, we are left with common decency, looking out for each other. That means staying home, washing our hands, wearing masks, safe distancing; all this to keep from spreading the virus rather than to keep from getting it. These things are working.
Now is not the time to go back to the things that spread the virus. Seventy-five years ago, Albert Camus knew what we have yet to learn. Common decency is the best (only?) weapon. It is a weapon we all have and could use.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.