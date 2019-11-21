Is it me or do we seem to be spending a lot of tax money on trips to Opryland Resort in Nashville for school board members and county school employees? Much like the two new schools we “needed because of declining enrollment” (their excuse), these trips fit a pattern of abusive waste of our tax dollars. The needing of a new school because of declining enrollment makes no sense whatsoever. These people are allegedly charged with educating our children? That is disturbing!

Other things we know, our jail is too small for the ever-growing population of criminals. I wonder how many of these new criminals were educated right here in our county? We are going to need a new jail to contain all these up-and-coming Mensa members. That will take a tax increase.

Worse yet, our county mayor is talking school consolidation, which will certainly come with a “historically huge” tax hike for us all. Perhaps then, we will become what I have predicted years ago. Sullivan County will become the highest taxed and least served county in Tennessee. The only thing preventing that now is that the mayor and commissioners know it would lead to an uprising by taxpayers. I honestly wonder if the whole bunch of them is secretly practicing socialists.

I do think it is time to remind these unelected bureaucrats and politicians that we all expect our tax dollars to be spent wisely, and if they can’t do it, we can elect some new people who will. Stop wasting our tax dollars!

