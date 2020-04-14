With everything going on with the COVID-19 pandemic, why not have a nurse on your front page? I am a home health and hospice nurse. We are still seeing and taking care of our patients just like normal. Nurses have been the backbone of the country during this difficult time. In home health and hospice, we are still seeing our patients as we always have. Yes, we are taking precautions, but we still get up and take care of our home health and hospice patients.

