The husband of a friend of mine is a gun owner who, just last year, ended his longtime membership in the NRA. He did this because the NRA no longer represents his views about gun ownership. He believes, as do the majority of Americans and of gun owners, that we need sensible gun control laws.
The House of Representatives has passed two gun bills. HR 8 would prohibit most person-to-person firearm transfers unless a background check can be conducted, aiming to close a potential loophole allowing the transfer of firearms without a background check at gun shows or between individuals. HR 1112 would extend to at least 10 days the amount of time firearms dealers must wait for a response from the background check system before the sale can proceed. Currently, they can make the sale if they haven’t received a response in three days.
These two bills passed in the House with bipartisan support. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won’t let these bills come to the Senate floor.
Rep. Phil Roe, who voted against both bills, has now said he wants the Senate to convene to pass them both.
Sens. Alexander and Blackburn are silent. They need to join Phil Roe and other Republicans in the House and in the Senate to demand Mitch McConnell bring these two bills to the Senate floor for a vote.
It’s time for Alexander and Blackburn to emulate my friend’s husband: Speak up for these two gun control bills, and stop standing up for the NRA. It’s time to listen to the majority of Americans, gun owners and non-gun owners alike.