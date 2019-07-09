Your Roanoke Times writer should know that all this “Gun Craziness” started when the NRA changed from being a shooting sports promoter to a political organization back in the 1970s. Their writing went from “Ten ways you can waterproof your boots for hunting season” to “Ten ways Obama is coming to get your gun!!!”
It’s the same way with this political lunacy: Fox News. Back when I worked for the school system in the 1980s and 1990s, if I heard the kids talking about a moronic TV show they had watched, it was on that channel “Fox.” So, when “Fox” announced they were starting a News Channel, I had no doubt what it would be like. I haven’t been wrong.