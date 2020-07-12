“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Ben Franklin wrote.
I went to the grocery store early Sunday morning. I go alone, my wife has an immune deficiency and I am age susceptible so we keep a low profile as much as possible.
I wondered about those folks grocery shopping that were not wearing a mask. Do they think COVID-19 is a hoax or that they are somehow immune? Are they too lazy or are they just inconsiderate? I know that I could be asymptomatic and still give others the virus; so I wear a mask in public and stand in the boxes 6 feet apart.
Not wearing a mask puts you in double jeopardy. If you get infected, it is hospitalization (and hope you recover) or at best 14-day quarantine. Who takes care of the children, spouse or elderly parents or the strangers you may have infected? Did you infect family members while asymptomatic? I urge you to be considerate of yourself, family, friends and strangers. Wear a mask.
Some may say: “This is a free country and I’m not going to wear a mask.” Yes, in general you have the freedom to choose to not wear a mask in public but keep in mind this fact:
You are free to choose, but you are not free to alter the consequences of your decisions.
These consequences may be the health of yourself or someone you know (or don’t know).
Also keep in mind states have broad authority to intervene and issue mandates in certain circumstances such as public health emergencies. Examples include laws that require seatbelt use in vehicles and prohibit smoking in public spaces.
The US is the world leader having the greatest number of cases (over a million more than second country Brazil) and deaths (70,000 more than Brazil). The fact is we have responded poorly to the pandemic.
Be considerate, wear.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.