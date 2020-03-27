Eric Duncan (March 22) claims that the threat of COVID-19, compared with influenza, is being overplayed by the media. Let’s follow the logic of the numbers he provides: 20,000 estimated deaths from 134 million influenza cases indicates a death rate of 0.015%, or about 1.5 statistical deaths for every 10,000 cases of the flu. For COVID-19 he states 87 deaths from 4,500 cases. This indicates a death rate of 1.9%, or about 190 deaths for every 10,000 cases. Duncan’s numbers show that COVID-19 is over a hundred times more deadly than the flu!
Humanity has no immunity to COVID-19, which shows signs of being more contagious than the flu. If allowed to spread freely it could affect a large fraction of our population. If it reaches 134 million people (about 40% of the US population), then Duncan’s numbers indicate that we could expect about 2.6 million deaths. That’s over 160,000 in New York City, or about 860 deaths within the combined city limits of Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia.
That COVID-19 can spread exponentially is indicated by the data from many countries. We can, and should, hope for a seasonal slowdown as the weather changes, but there’s no evidence that it will happen. I would rather not rely on such an unproven hypothesis.
In my hopeful moments, I tend to agree with Duncan that the COVID-19 numbers won’t reach such catastrophic levels, but that’s because of the necessary steps being taken now, with the media’s help, to slow the rate of spread.
