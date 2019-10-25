Well here we go, looks like the Democrats are starting up here in Southwest Virginia, running smear-and-distract campaign right out of the liberal playbook by attacking Will Wampler.
The local Democrats fired a shot at Wampler for working at a law firm in Richmond before moving back home to Southwest Virginia, claiming he was a lobbyist for Ballad Health — which is an outright lie.
My guess is this won’t be their last bit of fake news between now and the elections Nov. 5.
In the next paragraph, the author touted the Democratic candidate’s experience working in Kenya, Tanzania, Sudan and India — which, in my opinion, has absolutely nothing to do with passing laws for Southwest Virginia.
But again, this is all just distraction. Why? Because Wampler’s opponent and her fellow Democrats know they can’t be honest about their policies if they want to get elected ... I look at facts and it’s a fact that Virginia Democrats try to pass laws to allow third-trimester abortions, increase gun-control, make people more reliant on government and last year tried to pass the Virginia Green New Deal — which would put a dagger in coal and agriculture industries here. They couldn’t be more out of touch with Southwest Virginia voters.
I look at Wampler and see that he supports our constitutional right to own guns (endorsed by the NRA and VCDL), he supports pro-small business policies (endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Businesses), he is backed by our local farmers (endorsed by the Virginia AgPAC), and he is pro-life.
The last thing we need is the socialist-swinging Democratic party in control of the Senate and the House with Gov. Ralph Northam at the helm.
For that reason, I’ll be proudly voting for Republicans, including Will Wampler, on Nov. 5.
