Recently I was at the awesome Abingdon Farmer’s Market visiting with a vendor. A woman came up to inquire if the vendor carried gluten-free items. The vendor showed her a few items that did not please the woman, and she departed.
After she left, I remarked to my friend that the woman had acted rather rudely. My friend said that she found that most people seeking gluten-free items behaved like this.
So I decided to write an open letter. If you are GF or have any other special-needs, as far food goes, PLEASE REMEMBER THAT YOU ARE SEEKING A ITEM BEYOND THE ORDINARY. You are NOT entitled to have X, Y, Z unless you darn well cook it yourself at home or are in facility such as a school or the equivalent that is legally obligated to provide it.
So when you are inquiring, be polite to folks! Otherwise, your rudeness lingers and besmirches all of us who need items that are a little different.
And besides, you should just have a general policy of niceness when dealing with people in the food industry. They work hard. Cooking isn’t easy. And then making the bakers, chefs or servers encounter a gratuitous entitled attitude makes the job seem ... thankless.
I value the vendors at the FM and the people who work hard making the food there. My message is twofold, and let me stress this: JUST BE NICE, in general, and two, STOP GIVING GF-FOLKS A BAD REP BY YOUR BEHAVIOR! Thanks!