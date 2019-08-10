“To build or not to build? That is the question.”
With apologies to William Shakespeare, I would like to ask that question of the Bristol, Virginia, School Board and to the taxpayers of Bristol, Virginia. As one who is concerned about the quality of education of our children and also one who is concerned about the ROI (return on investment) of my tax dollars, I would like to follow up on my letter to the editor several weeks ago. I proposed building a new school on the grounds at Virginia High School. This could be a middle school based on a model school concept stressing the STEM program with added emphasis on English and history. Junior and senior students who might consider going into the field of education could serve as teacher aides/tutors. They could receive AP credits for service.
The proximity of the new school would facilitate the transfer of middle school students into high school atmosphere; giving them a sense of camaraderie with the older students. The existing middle school could absorb the students from Highlands and Washington and Lee.
No land would have to be purchased, and no buildings would have to be destroyed. The money saved would be applied toward construction.
The reader can go on the computer or iPhone. Type in Tri-Cities radar. Interactive radar will show up. Charleston will be seen. Scroll up to Bristol. Tap on Bristol to bring up street names. Scroll to find West Valley Drive and Long Crescent intersection. This will give an aerial view of the site.
I will welcome all pros and cons to this issue.