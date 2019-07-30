Am I the only one who notices nothing is getting done? When it comes to politics, nothing is getting done. The only thing getting done is bickering back and forth. No one is trying to negotiate anything; there is no open communication at all. There is no progress on immigration, many still don’t have health insurance, and the homeless population isn’t shrinking.
Neither side is putting Americans first. The people of the Unites States should demand this bickering to stop — on both sides — and demand for some type of progress be made. I can’t think of any accomplishment made in this entire year. If anything, we have gone backward.
Not one person is legitimately trying to push for cooperation. Other countries see this division among our own country and make us appear weak. For goodness sake, let’s move forward! Everyone should stop focusing on tweets and squads and focus on what’s better for our country.