Don Evans’ letter in the July 3, 2020, newspaper highlighted the needless risk we’re taking by hosting the upcoming NASCAR event. Why are we inviting 30,000 plus people from who knows where to congregate here? While our visitors may bring an economic boost, what else will they bring? COVID-19 is spreading across the country at an alarming rate; are we setting ourselves up to be the next hot spot? Please, let’s step back, take a breath, and reconsider the wisdom of hosting this event.
Your View: Needless risk of NASCAR event should be reconsidered
- Marion L. Howe | Bristol, Tennessee
