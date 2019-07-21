The rhetoric in the president’s latest attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar is racist, Islamophobic, and something that the United States should not stand behind.
First of all, she is an American. She holds citizenship in our country, and to tell her to “go back to her country” is nonsensical. Despite the fact that she came from Somalia at 10 years old, it is clear that she holds allegiance to our nation and loves her country just as much as any elected official, if not more.
Second, our country is nowhere near perfect, and to lambast members of Congress for their stances and goal of improving our nation is backward when compared to what our nation stands for. We are a nation of progression, and to deny that is to question the very spirit of America and what our values are.
Finally, I must admit naiveté. I thought that the only time I would see discrimination from the president would be in history books, but I have now been corrected. What makes Donald Trump’s latest rally, where a chant of “send her back” broke out in response to his attacks on Omar, any different from Klan rallies?
We are at a crossroad in our nation’s development. To all of the Trump supporters reading this, is this the man who you want your children and grandchildren to see as a role model? A man who said there were good people on both sides of Charlottesville; who said a judge could not make a fair decision due to the color of his skin; a man who utilizes racism for political purposes?
I refuse to believe that so many friends support this sort of rhetoric, so please prove me wrong in 2020. Our nation is so much better than this.