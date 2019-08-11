After reading John Lamie’s letter about the courthouse dilemma, I have had a change of opinion. I will have to say that his idea of moving Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and other offices to another location and leaving the original courthouse free for circuit court seems like a very good one to me. He also mentioned closing Court Street, thereby giving more parking spaces — another excellent idea.
The citizens of Abingdon and Washington County should consider these proposals earnestly. The courthouse has a beautiful architectural structure and should remain as our courthouse. Modernization sometimes takes away that quaint atmosphere we treasure so much.