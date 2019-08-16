Here is Part III of a Sunday dog day evening nap during a NASCAR race dreams.
1. At the night BMS race, pair each driver with a WWE Wrestler, after the race hold a 40-man tag team battle Royale in the infield. Then these tough guy racers could punch each other in the head without helmets on. A sure-fire attendance booster.
2. If scientist can put men on the moon, why can’t they invent grass that only grows 2-inches and stops?
3. Why do signs on the inside door of airplanes say “Do Not Open During Flight?” Did somebody? Once?
4. Why weren’t Dooley, Griffin, Jones and Warlock inducted into the recent University of Tennessee Hall of Fame? I don’t get it.
5. Is a zebra black with white stripes or vice versa?
6. The Sullivan County Animal Shelter goes through more personnel changes than University of Tennessee football coaches.
7. If you could drive your car in outer space at the speed of light; you turn on your headlights, what would happen?
8. What is the exact height of the world’s tallest midget?
9. Why do psychics advertise on TV for me to call them? Shouldn’t they already know?
P.S. Almost forgot! No More Darrell Waltrip. Yeah!!!