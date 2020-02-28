I’ve read a few articles about the rise of meth as the drug of choice now. While meth might be gaining popularity here in Southwest Virginia, don’t say that the opioid epidemic has passed. Here’s what I see on the ground:
Classes on how to administer Nalaxone, and a corresponding backlash against those classes. People seeking drugs while riding public transit and riding while high (on all sorts of drugs). A friend dead of an overdose. Another currently in the process of crash and burn.
And I wonder: Where is help? Where are the Medication-Assisted Programs? ANY rehab? This is Southwest Virginia, opioid central, part of ground-zero for the opioid epidemic and big pharma’s experiment with getting doctors to push pain pills, pharmacies to sell them, patients to get hooked on them. AND IT CONTINUES. We are still awash in pills, legal pills. People trade them, deal them, swallow them, crush them, snort them, inject them and finally die for and from them.
When will it stop it? When most of us are dead? (Perhaps this is the plan …)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.