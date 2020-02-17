Our local representative, Micah Van Huss, has been busy spending our tax dollars developing credulous legislation, TN Bill HJR 779, simply because he didn’t like a Washington Post article. (If you’re not familiar with this bill, I’ll wait while you take the time to Google HJR 779.)
Back yet? So, if you didn’t research the bill then you identified yourself as part of the bigger problem, the same problem Ben Talley wrote about in his article in the Feb. 9 Region section of the Herald Courier, “Why uneducated people know so much — and educated people know so little.”
That the facts as set out in the proposed legislation are unsubstantiated and unproven, but that did not stop Van Huss from authoring a false narrative, a narrative that speaks directly to the very point of Mr. Talley’s article: “None of these friends offer any reasonable proof as what they know or believe to be true. Yet they all know or believe these things ‘in their heart.’”
The fact that our fine state of Tennessee wasn’t mentioned in the Post article did not stop Van Huss from his allegations.
It would be one thing if Van Huss was able to site some evidentiary proof, but to create legislation based upon something he had not thoroughly vetted is disingenuous, unprofessional and irresponsible.
Van Huss is proof positive that anti-intellectualism is alive and well in our local government and belies the unwritten reason that he is using our tax dollars to grease the wheels of his personal political agenda; surely, we can all agree this is wrong.
HJR 779 resolves to recognize CNN and The Washington Post as fake news and part of the media wing of the Democratic Party.
